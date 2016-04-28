Clarkson, Hammond and May are still trying to think of a title for their new Amazon show

'Three Easily Distracted Men' is looking more and more likely...

Another day, another video of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May trying – unsuccessfully – to come up with a name for their new car show on Amazon Prime.

Prime Torque, Autonation and Skid Mark are among those previously ditched, Clarkson admitting this involved very expensive calls to lawyers.

Now, back in a biscuit eating brainstorming session, the trio have tried again. May is pretty sure they can just invent a new catchphrase that also works as a show name – Ace Biscuits – while Clarkson ponders whether its name should include a river, much like its new online home.

Alas, there’s only so much blue sky thinking that can be done when one remembers there’s a website where you can customise your own sunglasses.

Perhaps ‘Three Easily Distracted Men’ – as per Clarkson’s Facebook post – actually should be the name?

The show will launch on the online streaming service in the autumn