Meet the cast of Outlander series two

La Comte St. Germain – Stanley Weber

Claire and Jamie encounter this wealthy merchant in their early days in France, and waste no time making an enemy of him.

Classically trained from the Conservatoire National in Paris, Weber played the title role in France 2’s Louis XV and appeared in the critically acclaimed The First Day of the Rest of Your Life. Other credits include Borgia, Trap for Cinderella, Thérèse Desqueyroux with Audrey Tautou and Henry V for the BBC.

You might also have spotted him opposite Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan in Not Another Happy Ending.

Louise De Rohan – Claire Sermonne

Claire’s in dire need of good friends in Paris and she finds a willing companion in society girl Louise.

Claire Sermonne, who is of French and Russian ancestry, has made her name as an actress on stage and television in both France and Russia. A graduate of both the Conservatory of the Dramatic Arts in Paris and the Moscow Art Theatre, she trained in theatre, song and dance. Sermonne’s significant performances include roles in the Russian TV series The Rights and Laws, and in the short film Echo, directed by Elie Wajeman.

Mary Hawkins – Rosie Day

Mary Hawkins is a shy young English girl whom Louise de Rohan has taken under her wing.

You might recognise Winchester-born British actress Rosie Day from BBC cop drama Cuffs, but she began acting on stage aged just five years and has appeared in productions including Nicholas Hytner’s The Winter’s Tale and Trevor Nunn’s Summerfolk, both at the National Theatre. Her most recent credits include Caroline Steinbeis’ Pussy Riot at the Royal Court and Blythe Stewart’s Velocity at the Finborough Theatre.

In TV you’ve most likely spotted her in Homefront, Misfits and the BBC’s Siblings. A 2013 Screen International UK Star of Tomorrow, she also popped up in romantic comedy All Roads Lead to Rome, Heart of Lightness, Ironclad: Battle for Blood and Paul Hyett’s horror title Howl.

Bonnie Prince Charlie – Andrew Gower

Claire and Jamie flee to France to try and convince the exiled Prince Charles Stuart to refrain from inciting the doomed Jacobite Rising of 1745.

Being Human’s Cutler has popped up in quite a few TV series since he graduated from the Oxford School of Drama in 2010. You might know him as Monroe’s Andrew Mullery, The White Queen’s Lord Strange or The Village’s Gilbert Hankin, for example. He’s also appeared in ITV’s Black Work, Capital, and played Caligula is A.D. The Bible Continues.

King Louis XV – Lionel Lingelser

The King of France could be a powerful ally if Jamie and Claire can win his support for their cause.

A rising star of French stage and screen, and a graduate of the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in Paris, Lingelser stars in Jean Emmanuel Godart’s forthcoming feature Big House with Gérard Depardieu. This follows roles in François Desagnat and Thomas Sorriaux’s comedy Daddy Cool. Lingelser’s extensive stage work includes the lead in Moliere’s Les Fourberies de Scapin directed by Omar Porras, and Marie-Aude Murail’s Oh Boy, directed by Olivier Letellier. The Alsace-born actor also runs his own theatre company, the Munstrum Theatre in Mulhouse.

Master Raymond – Dominique Pinon

Mysterious apothecary owner Master Raymond is impressed by Claire’s nose for remedies and forms a fast friendship with the time traveller.

Born in France, actor Dominique Pinon is renowned for his work with French auteurs and frequent collaborators Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet. With Caro and Jeunet, Pinon made the post-apocalyptic dark comedy Delicatessen (1991), followed by The City of Lost Children (1995).

You might have spotted him in Alien: Resurrection (1997), Amélie (2001), A Very Long Engagement (2004), Micmacs (2009) and The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (2013). Pinon is also a prolific presence in the theater, winning the Molière for best actor in 2004. His recent stage work includes roles in Christophe Lidon’s La Tempête and Laurent Frechuret’s adaptation of Richard III.

Jared Fraser – Robert Cavanah

Jamie’s cousin Jared is a wine merchant, and the man in France to whom the pair flee.

Actor, writer, director and producer Cavanah has a finger in every pie, and quite the CV to show for it. The Royal’s Adam Carnegie has also had roles in Cracker, Blue Dove, Cadfael, Hamish MacBeth, Kavanagh QC, Rose and Maloney, Rebus, Silent Witness, Highlander: The Raven, Casualty, DCI Banks, Waterloo Road, The Bill, The Governor, The Borgias, AND Hatfields and McCoys.

He even popped up in EastEnders as Vicki Fowler’s older boyfriend.

RETURNING

Claire Randall Fraser – Caitriona Balfe

Our time travelling heroine is back, and living in 18th century France with her husband. What lengths will they go to in order to try and prevent the Battle of Culloden from ever happening?

Irish actress and model Caitriona Balfe is probably best known for her Outlander role, but she’s also popped up in Escape Plan opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Now You See Me, J.J. Abrams Super 8, as well as Bryan Singer and Jason Taylor’s limited digital series H+.

Jamie Fraser – Sam Heughan

A mentally wounded but determined Jamie takes over his cousin’s wine business as he and Claire attempt to prevent the fateful Battle of Culloden from taking place.

A jobbing actor for 12 years before Outlander gave him his big break, Heughan has appeared in River City, Island at War, The Wild West,Party Animals, Midsomer Murders, Rebus and most recently, Any Human Heart as Lieutenant McStay.

His TV movie credits include Breaking the Mould, A Very British Sex Scandal and First Light for BBC2. He was nominated for a Grace Award for his performance as Prince Ashton, the son of Sir Roger Moore, in A Princess for Christmas for Hallmark Channel.

Black Jack/Frank Randall – Tobias Menzies

Claire’s husband makes his return in series two, but will we see his evil ancestor again? Only time will tell if the couple’s tormenter will be back – though he does haunt Jamie’s dreams.

British actor Menzies is probably best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Night Manager and Casino Royale. He also popped up in BBC’s Rome, Catastrophe, The Shadow Line, Black Mirror, The Thick of It and The Honourable Woman.

He’s due to hit the big screen again soon, in Underworld: Next Generation opposite Kate Beckinsale and Charles Dance.

Murtagh Fraser – Duncan Lacroix

Jamie’s godfather and companion joins the couple in France – but he doesn’t know why they’re doing what they’re doing… and he’s not happy about it.

Seasoned star of stage and screen Duncan Lacroix has starred in Vikings, Game of Thrones, Reign, Primeval, A Terrible Beauty and RTE Television’s Cromwell in Ireland.

He’s best known for his extensive stage work, having played Malvolio in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin’s Temple Bar. Lacroix’s varied theatre credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor with the DU Players in Trinity College, Dublin, Macbeth, the Librarian in Underneath the Lintel, Ben in The Dumb Waiter, James in The Morning After Optimism and Max Schimmelfennig in The Ones Who Kill Shooting Stars.

Outlander series 2 streams exclusively in the UK on Amazon Prime Video on Sundays