Kris Marshall wants to take a lap in a sidecar for Top Gear
The Death in Paradise actor also discusses family life, filming in the Caribbean and his relationship with British television
Have any famous TV detectives inspired you?
Columbo, all day long. Peter Falk was brilliant. I get to say certain Columbo-esque lines as Humphrey [DI Goodman in Death in Paradise]. He often says, “Just one more thing…” So that’s an ode to Columbo. He’s very much part of my character.
Who controls the remote control in your house?
Me – until my wife [yoga teacher Hannah Dodkins] arrives. We only let my son [Thomas, aged three] watch an hour and a half ’s TV a day: he loves Peppa Pig, and he’s started sounding a bit like George.
Which box set would you take to a desert island?
North and South with Patrick Swayze and Kirstie Alley. It’s a 1985 mini-series, set during the American Civil War. I watched it when I was a kid with my mum and it makes me feel nostalgic. But I prefer documentaries and sport.
You spend six months a year filming on a Caribbean island. Do you miss it between times?
I really did this time. I know the island and the people now. Taking over from Ben Miller was daunting, but now it’s even harder because I want to keep it fresh. People are watching and enjoying it, so I don’t want to let them down.
What do you do for the rest of the year?
I go skiing! And spend some time at home. It’s tricky fitting in other work – I did a small thing for the BBC with John Cleese, but I was only on set for about two hours. The rest of the time I sit around and play the piano with my son.
Do you miss British TV while you’re away?
Over the past few years I’ve been away a lot, living in Los Angeles, before then Sydney and the Congo, so I haven’t had a chance to really get into any series. But I was a big fan of Top Gear back in the day.
How do you feel about Chris Evans taking over?
He was the original irreverent host of my generation – he was great on TFI Friday in the 90s. And now he’s brought that back and he’s doing Top Gear – good luck to him!
Are you a good driver?
I’ve almost forgotten how – when we’re filming my character is driven around in Danny’s sidecar. Maybe I can ask Chris Evans if we can do a Stig lap in the sidecar!
Has anyone left you starstruck?
Musicians and sportsmen. I did a BT advert with Gareth Bale and Michael Owen, which was amazing – I took my dad along, I was so excited!
Death In Paradise continues on Thursdays, BBC1, 9pm