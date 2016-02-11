Kris Marshall wants to take a lap in a sidecar for Top Gear

Have any famous TV detectives inspired you?

Columbo, all day long. Peter Falk was brilliant. I get to say certain Columbo-esque lines as Humphrey [DI Goodman in Death in Paradise]. He often says, “Just one more thing…” So that’s an ode to Columbo. He’s very much part of my character.

Who controls the remote control in your house?

Me – until my wife [yoga teacher Hannah Dodkins] arrives. We only let my son [Thomas, aged three] watch an hour and a half ’s TV a day: he loves Peppa Pig, and he’s started sounding a bit like George.

Which box set would you take to a desert island?

North and South with Patrick Swayze and Kirstie Alley. It’s a 1985 mini-series, set during the American Civil War. I watched it when I was a kid with my mum and it makes me feel nostalgic. But I prefer documentaries and sport.