The BBC is reissuing seven classic Doctor Who novels

Stories from the first seven Doctors will be re-released in a new, shinier format

Hold onto your spectacles, as an older Amy Pond once said; seven Doctor Who novelisations are being reissued by BBC Books.

One story from each of the first seven Doctors will be made available in both digital format for the first time as well as hardback and will feature pictures from original illustrator Chris Achilleos.

Here is the full list of books to be published:

Doctor Who and the Zarbi by Bill Strutton (First Doctor), Doctor Who and the Web of Fear by Terrance Dicks (Second Doctor), Doctor Who and the Dinosaur Invasion by Malcolm Hulke (Third Doctor), Doctor Who and the Genesis of the Daleks by Terrance Dicks (Fourth Doctor), Doctor Who: The Visitation by Eric Saward (Fifth Doctor), Doctor Who: Vengeance on Varos by Phillip Martin (Sixth Doctor) and Doctor Who: Battlefield by Marc Platt (Seventh Doctor).

Achilleos – who originally worked on the 1960s and 1970s editions – said of the project: “I am delighted to be back on board after so many years. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, illustrating the jackets in the original old style – it felt just the same, and I am looking forward to signing them for the fans. I’m so pleased that people still want to revisit these books.”

The announcement follows BBC Books’ promise back in January to expand and diversify its Doctor Who range, saying they would include “untold histories of other planets and lifeforms” in the Whoniverse. That commission includes a collection of stories from River Song’s diary and new Jenny Colgan novel In the Blood which features a reappearance from David Tennant’s Doctor.

And if that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, on 3rd November, the first three Doctor Who novels ever published – Doctor Who and the Daleks by David Whitaker, Doctor Who and the Zarbi by Bill Strutton and Doctor Who and the Crusaders by David Whitaker will also be published in facsimile editions, priced at £9.99.

What better way to tide you over during the hiatus than reading these?

The seven newly republished books will be in bookshops from 28th April, priced at £6.99.