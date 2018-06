The usually restrained Sansa Stark had a bit of a moment when she saw Gosling at the Screen Actors Guid awards...

She may be the star of the one of the biggest shows in the world, but Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner became a mere mortal when seated near Ryan Gosling at the Screen Actors Guild awards…

Sorry boys. I'm off the market A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 30, 2016 at 9:15pm PST





Hear that? Sansa’s taken. Be off with you, Littlefinger…