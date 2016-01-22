Accessibility Links

Yet another time-travelling show takes on Doctor Who

NBC picks up Time from the creators of Supernatural and The Shield

What with Legends of Tomorrow and Doctor Who and Time Travelling Bong (yup, that’s a thing that exists) you might think we have enough time travel on TV, but apparently not.

NBC have picked up the literally titled Time for a pilot, Deadline reports. It’s from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and The Shield creator Shawn Ryan described as “Back To The Future meets Mission: Impossible,” which sounds like the best thing ever.

This one doesn’t feature any Doctor Who cast, for a change. No word on whether bongs feature.

