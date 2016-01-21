David Tennant and co pay tribute to Billy Connolly at the National Television Awards

Last year's winner Tennant pays tribute to his fellow Scot in this video montage, along with Eric Idle, Peter Kay, Armando Iannucci, Judi Dench and Elton John

Billy Connolly was honoured with the Special Achievement prize at Wednesday night’s National Television Awards and leading the tributes was fellow Scot David Tennant, who picked up the award himself just last year.

“Billy is the genuine article,” says Tennant in the video below, which also features contributions from comics Eric Idle and Peter Kay, as well as Armando Iannucci, Judi Dench and Elton John, along with a montage of some of the Big Yin’s best stand-up and presenting work.

“When you start laughing at one of Billy’s routines it can get near fatal,” adds Tennant, who is clearly a great fan. “It’s like you’re never gonna get out the other end of it…”