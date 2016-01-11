Does this amazing Star Wars fan cartoon solve one of The Force Awakens’ last mysteries?

Why didn’t Chewie just take out Kylo Ren? Contains spoilers

Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens ended with a truly tragic moment, as smuggler-turned-hero Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was cut down by his own son Ben (aka Dark Jedi Kylo Ren).

Immediately after the murder, Solo’s longtime co-pilot and friend Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) used his powerful bowcaster to severely injure Kylo Ren, eventually allowing Adam Driver’s villain to be defeated in combat – but what if that’s not the whole story?

One new fan cartoon by Tyson Murphy instead imagines that Chewie had the chance to actually kill Kylo, but couldn’t bring himself to end the boy he’d watched grow up.

It’s definitely a sweet, if sad idea, and it already has one member of the Star Wars cast onside – Chewbacca himself, Peter Mayhew, who tweeted the comic to his followers over the weekend.

And if you didn’t like it, just remember – Wookies have been known to pull internet commenters’ arms out of their sockets when displeased…

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now