Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Here’s how JJ Abrams discovered Luke Skywalker’s Irish Star Wars island hideaway

Here’s how JJ Abrams discovered Luke Skywalker’s Irish Star Wars island hideaway

He didn't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to find Luke's lonely island

96569

Where would Luke Skywalker run away to when the weight of the galaxy was on his shoulders? General Leia Organa wasn’t the only one asking that question in The Force Awakens – director JJ Abrams had to figure it out, too.

Advertisement

The man who gave us the Star Trek reboot had to think long and hard about where the Jedi’s journey would take him, but when he sent his scouts out to hunt down possible sites for the First Jedi Temple they struck gold just a stone’s throw from the UK.

Advertisement

Meet Skellig Michael, the little island in the Atlantic that became Luke Skywalker’s Irish hideaway.

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens

Star Wars through the ages (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Does a Star Wars short story reveal how Kylo Ren got his hands on one of Darth Vader’s most precious possessions?

imagenotavailable1

George Lucas says handing over Star Wars to Disney was like going through a break-up

imagenotavailable1

Here’s how to build your own Lego BB-8

96337

Luke Skywalker is a very lonely hermit in this Star Wars Twitter parody

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more