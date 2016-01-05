Here’s how JJ Abrams discovered Luke Skywalker’s Irish Star Wars island hideaway

He didn't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to find Luke's lonely island

Where would Luke Skywalker run away to when the weight of the galaxy was on his shoulders? General Leia Organa wasn’t the only one asking that question in The Force Awakens – director JJ Abrams had to figure it out, too.

The man who gave us the Star Trek reboot had to think long and hard about where the Jedi’s journey would take him, but when he sent his scouts out to hunt down possible sites for the First Jedi Temple they struck gold just a stone’s throw from the UK.

Meet Skellig Michael, the little island in the Atlantic that became Luke Skywalker’s Irish hideaway.