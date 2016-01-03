Louise Brealey chuffed by response to Hooper in Sherlock special

"You make being a part of Sherlock amazing," the actress told fans

*Episode spoilers follow*

Actress Louise Brealey says fans have been “so very, very kind” after her turn as a male character in this year’s Sherlock special.

The Abominable Bride saw BBC’s Sherlock delve into Victorian London where Molly Hooper was pretending to be a man. ‘Hooper’ came complete with gruff accent and fluffy moustache, running things in the morgue with none other than Anderson as her assistant.

Chuffed with the reaction from fans Brealey tweeted:

So glad you liked him. You are all so very, very kind. You make being a part of #Sherlock amazing. Thank-you! xx — Louise Brealey (@louisebrealey) January 2, 2016

Posting a snap of the new-look Hooper, Brealey also thinks she really rather pulls off the look and is more than happy with that.

SPOILER. I think I make a prettier boy than I do girl, and I’m alright with that. #Sherlock #Hooper pic.twitter.com/ZYV0WniPaj — Louise Brealey (@louisebrealey) January 2, 2016

The episode itself proved to be a hit, drawing 8.4 million viewers on New Year’s Day, the highest-rated drama of the festive period. Filming on series four is expected to begin in the Spring.