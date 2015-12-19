Lord Grantham is retiring as Downton’s resident Father Christmas and the Abbey needs to recruit a replacement. Of course, being ITV’s biggest drama, there are some famous faces auditioning for the coveted part, from Gordon Ramsay and Sir Bruce Forsyth to Warwick Davis and Michelle Keegan.

Advertisement

“Who’s booking these guests? Last year we had George Clooney.” Your words, Lord Grantham, not ours…

But amid the celebrity guests is one butler desperate to land the gig, even willing to tap dance to prove his worth. Did Carson get cast as Father Christmas?

Advertisement

Find out by watching last night’s Text Santa sketch – and if you’re impressed (or even if you’re not), get on the phone and donate. To give £5 text SANTA5 to 70760; to give £10 text SANTA10 to 70760; to donate by phone call 0300 123 6060; or donate online at itv.com.