Fans REALLY want Jenna Coleman and Maisie Williams to have their own Doctor Who spin-off

We asked RadioTimes.com readers if the pair should have their own spin-off show and their answer was a definitive YES

Move over Class, there’s a new pair of contenders in the mix when it comes to Doctor Who spin-offs and they’re got quite the following behind them.

Advertisement

WARNING: Hell Bent spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

When last we saw Clara Oswald and Ashildr/Me they were blasting off into space and time in a Tardis diner, so we decided to ask readers whether or not the pair deserved their own spin-off.

More than 18,000 people cast their votes and the result was a resounding YES. 76% of those who voted said they’d love to see Clara and Me travelling in their very own Tardis, having timey wimey adventures to rival The Doctor’s, while 24% weren’t interested.

Our Whovian experts, meanwhile, came up with a working title.

This isn’t the first time the concept of a new Who spin-off has been the talk of the internet this year. Michelle Gomez had fans in a tizzy when she asked for their help to nab her own Doctor Who show, and Patrick Ness’ Class caused waves when it was announced back in October.

Coleman and Williams both have busy schedules – Jenna’s playing Queen Victoria while Maisie’s back on Game of Thrones – so we doubt they’ll have time to film a spin-off any time soon, though.

The Paternoster Gang however…

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to TV screens on for a Christmas special on Christmas Day at 5.15pm on BBC1