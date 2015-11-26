A 9-year-old tried to teach Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp how to speak Scouse — and it’s hilarious
"Mi head's chocca", "Giving it bifters", "Gorra Cob On" are just a few phrases the German Anfield manager tries out...
Jürgen Klopp isn’t doing too badly as Liverpool manager, but he’s having a bit of trouble with a more important aspect of the Anfield gig — speaking Scouse slang…
In the video below, a nine-year-old Liverpool fan interviews German-born Klopp, and asks him to pronounce four phrases — “Mi head’s chocca”, “Giving it bifters”, “Gorra Cob On” and “Boss Tha”.
Klopp — and most Brits who aren’t actually from Liverpool — has absolutely no idea what these phrases mean. And that makes it all the more wonderful when he tries to say them (watch from 1 minute 20 seconds)…