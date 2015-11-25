Accessibility Links

What time is Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven on TV?

Watch Man Utd in their Champions League Group B match live on BT Sport Europe

imagenotavailable1

Champions League football: Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven

7:30pm BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)

Wednesday 25th November

And while we’re at it…

Juventus v Manchester City, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7:45pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid, kick-off 7:45pm

Borussia Monchengladbach v Sevilla, kick-off 7:45pm

Atletico Madrid v Galatasaray, kick-off 7:45pm

Malmo v Paris Saint-Germain, kick-off 7:45pm

