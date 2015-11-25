What time is Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven on TV?
Watch Man Utd in their Champions League Group B match live on BT Sport Europe
Champions League football: Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven
7:30pm BT Sport Europe (kick-off 7:45pm)
Wednesday 25th November
And while we’re at it…
Juventus v Manchester City, 7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7:45pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid, kick-off 7:45pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Sevilla, kick-off 7:45pm
Atletico Madrid v Galatasaray, kick-off 7:45pm
Malmo v Paris Saint-Germain, kick-off 7:45pm