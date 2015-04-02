Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Aidan Turner is eggs-tremely sexy (and leery) in archive TV advert

Aidan Turner is eggs-tremely sexy (and leery) in archive TV advert

When it comes to turning women's heads, the actor was on cracking form way before his Poldark days...

imagenotavailable1

Long before Sunday night viewers swooned over his Ross Poldark, Aidan Turner was working on his sexy act.

Advertisement

This ancient TV ad for eggs sees a clean-shaven, fresh-faced Turner saunter through a supermarket, making good on that age-old advertising maxim: sex sells (in this case it sells eggs). Even without his luscious long locks and Cornish tan, 18 year-old Turner sends frissons through the female shoppers.

These basket skills probably didn’t come in all that useful in his current role, but we’re hoping Captain Ross will pull out this deliciously knowing wink at some point:

There’s also a bit of ogling…

And a bit more….

No wonder Turner has said he doesn’t mind being lusted after by Poldark fans – despite some viewers objecting to the fact that he’s being “objectified”.

Finally, he works on his quad muscles, which must have stood him in excellent stead for all that horse-riding…

 …and put his future turn as a dwarf in The Hobbit in perspective.

Happy Easter!

Relish the 34-second advert in full below:

Advertisement

Poldark continues on Sundays on BBC1 at 9pm

Tags

All about Poldark

144849.bbfb86e3-1697-497f-a469-c1155ce3eb22
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

113828

TV Champion 2016 Final: Aidan Turner v The Saccone Jolys

130388.aaedd6d7-210b-4c69-be40-b85cb3c36d63

Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women

imagenotavailable1

Can Doctor Who be a woman? Is The Voice a clone? We ask the boss of BBC1, Charlotte Moore

imagenotavailable1

Olivia Colman, Aidan Turner and Daniel Radcliffe among 750 big names demanding BBC3 is saved

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more