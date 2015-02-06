Charlie’s Angels, Melrose Place and Bionic Woman: five of the worst TV comebacks

Doctor Who and Family Guy might make it look easy, but bringing beloved characters back from the dead isn't always a great idea...

We are sticklers for a spot of nostalgia, whether that’s the return of former Saturday night fave Stars in their Eyes or the constant rumours that Miranda Hart is bringing back The Generation Game.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than reconnecting with old friends, especially when those friends are famous, nice to look at and there purely for your entertainment. But sometimes, there really is.

Call them what you want but reboots, revivals and TV comebacks are tricky to pull off. All too often they just don’t go to plan…

5. Upstairs Downstairs

ITV’s 1971 drama Upstairs Downstairs was set in a London townhouse, 165 Eaton Place, during Edwardian, First World War and interwar Britain. The programme focused on the dramas of the wealthy Bellamy family who lived “upstairs” and those who worked for them, and lived “downstairs.” It became something of a surprise success, running for five series before the final episode, which saw the last of the cast leaving the house, was aired in 1975.

In 2010, BBC breathed life back into the house, producing a glammed-up version of the 70s series with the return of original character Rose Buck, played once again by Jean Marsh. The new series, starring Keeley Hawes and Ed Stoppard, started where the previous version left off, in 1936, when a new family moved into the house. Although the remake had good reviews for its first run, viewing figures dropped quickly in the second series – perhaps something to do with ITV juggernaut Downton Abbey – and there are no plans to make a third.

