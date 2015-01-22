Emma Willis: It felt like the right time for Katie Price to do Celebrity Big Brother

“A year or so ago I think we kind of felt like we knew everything about her – she’s done a lot of reality and what more could we really get from her?”

Katie Price’s entrance into this year’s Celebrity Big Brother follows years of rumours. Years of her name being on potential housemate rumour lists. Years of the model-cum-businesswoman being cited as the ‘dream housemate’. But host Emma Willis says this year “felt like the right time”.

“A year or so ago I think we kind of felt like we knew everything about her – she’s done a lot of reality and what more could we really get from her?” Willis tells RadioTimes.com at last night’s National Television Awards. Indeed, among fly-on-the-wall shows Price has done not one, but two, stints in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

“But she’s had such a tough year,” Willis continues, alluding to the recent troubles in Price’s marriage. “I think that it felt like the right time for her, maybe the right time for everybody to see what has happened with her, and how it’s been and what she’s like now.”

Price has herself admitted that the viewing public was expecting fireworks upon her entrance into the house. But chucked in with the likes of Katie Hopkins (with whom she’s had public spats with before) it’s all turned out a bit more cuddly than that. Indeed, Willis smiles as she says there’s some “quite interesting” material coming from her, but adds, “On the most part, I think she’s coming across as quite a nice, balance, human being mum.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5