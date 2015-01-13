Katie Hopkins appeared on the first ever episode of Big Brother 15 years ago

The controversial TV personality's quest for fame started in 2000, six years before her stint on The Apprentice

So it wasn’t The Apprentice that marked the beginning of Katie Hopkins’ quest for fame – it was Big Brother.

It has emerged that the former army cadet, now notorious for giving controversial, and often offensive, opinions on everything from benefits claimants to alcohol addiction, appeared in Channel 4’s first ever episode of Big Brother 15 years ago.

Hopkins, who is currently spending her days rowing with Perez Hilton in the Celebrity Big Brother house, clearly had her eye on reality TV fame well before she refused Alan Sugar’s offer of a place in the 2006 Apprentice final.

The show’s long-time narrator Marcus Bentley appeared to confirm Hopkins’ TV secret on Twitter:

Katy Hopkins was a guinea pig on the first ever Big Brother ! — Marcus Bentley (@marcusBBbentley) January 7, 2015

After entering the CBB house last week, Hopkins was given a ‘kindness curse’ which meant she had to be nice to her housemates. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t last long as she soon let rip on her co-stars after being temporarily allowed to speak her mind in the Diary Room.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (13th January) at 9pm on Channel 5.