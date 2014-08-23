Which X Factor 2014 judge are you?

Are you more Simon Cowell than Cheryl Fernandez-Versini? More Mel B than Louis Walsh? Find out and back your judge for the 11th series of the singing contest

The X Factor is back next Saturday night and there’s a (sort of) brand spangling new judging panel for this 11th series.

Sure, there’s some familiar faces on it, but we haven’t seen Simon Cowell or Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on the show for ages (since 2010 to be precise). Louis Walsh looked like he might leave last year, but has stuck around and now there’s newbie Mel B. A former Spice Girl who’s ready to dish out her very own brand of honesty on this year’s panel.

But who will be your favourite judge? Who, if the time came (if only) could you step in for on a Saturday night?

Take our test to find out and then you’ll know which judges’ team you should be backing from the get go…