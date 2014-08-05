Hear Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham singing

Take two members of The Expendables 3 cast, give them an Ariana Grande song and this is what happens...

The latest Expendables film may be all about big action movie stars saving the day, but Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have got a bit of time for a sing song during the press tour.

Yep, the two men stopped chatting The Expendables 3 long enough to bust out some of the lyrics to Ariana Grande (ft. Iggy Azalea) track Problem during an interview with Capital FM.

We wonder what Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and co would make of their karaoke efforts…