Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hear Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham singing

Hear Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham singing

Take two members of The Expendables 3 cast, give them an Ariana Grande song and this is what happens...

imagenotavailable1

The latest Expendables film may be all about big action movie stars saving the day, but Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have got a bit of time for a sing song during the press tour.

Advertisement

Yep, the two men stopped chatting The Expendables 3 long enough to bust out some of the lyrics to Ariana Grande (ft. Iggy Azalea) track Problem during an interview with Capital FM.

Advertisement

We wonder what Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and co would make of their karaoke efforts…

Tags

All about The Expendables 3

108653
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The Expendables and the ageing action hero

imagenotavailable1

Sylvester Stallone… in numbers

imagenotavailable1

Sylvester Stallone on hating Arnold Schwarzenegger and auditioning for Star Wars

imagenotavailable1

Sylvester Stallone turns on Bruce Willis via Twitter as Harrison Ford signs up for The Expendables 3

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more