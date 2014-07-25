That’s right, Morgan Freeman did helium again…

We’d only just gotten over our excitement from the first time Morgan Freeman did helium. Now he’s gone and given us another dose of squeaky-voiced joy and we’ve got Jimmy Fallon to thank for it.

Advertisement

The Tonight Show host was joined by Freeman yesterday and took the opportunity to goad the dulcet-toned actor into conducting the entire interview on the contents of red balloons. Now this is the face of a man who does not want to do helium…

Advertisement

“I’m never coming back,” he told Fallon, stony-faced. The chat show host may have made an enemy for life but, based on the results, we reckon it’s more than worth it: