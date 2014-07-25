Accessibility Links

That’s right, Morgan Freeman did helium again…

Jimmy Fallon convinces the sonorous actor to inhale from the red balloon one more time

We’d only just gotten over our excitement from the first time Morgan Freeman did helium. Now he’s gone and given us another dose of squeaky-voiced joy and we’ve got Jimmy Fallon to thank for it. 

The Tonight Show host was joined by Freeman yesterday and took the opportunity to goad the dulcet-toned actor into conducting the entire interview on the contents of red balloons. Now this is the face of a man who does not want to do helium… 

“I’m never coming back,” he told Fallon, stony-faced. The chat show host may have made an enemy for life but, based on the results, we reckon it’s more than worth it: 

