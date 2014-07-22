Accessibility Links

David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors star in trailer for Doctor Who comic books

Titan Comics is to release a series of stand-alone stories featuring the tenth and eleventh Doctors

The tenth and eleventh Doctors are back! Albeit, sadly, only in comic-book form. 

Titan Comics is set to release two new series of adventures featuring David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors – and have released a dramatic new trailer. 

According to the clip, the first issues will be stand-alone stories involving “a life in need of colour” and “a mystery in Brooklyn on the Day of the Dead.” There are, of course, monsters aplenty and a scene in which washing machines appear to come alive. 

The full plot synopses can be read below. 

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #1, written by Nick Abadzis with art by Elena Casagrande

Gabriella Gonzalez is stuck in a dead-end job in her family’s New York laundromat, dreaming of college and bigger, better and brighter things. So when a strange man with an even stranger big blue box barges into her life on the eve of the Day of the Dead celebrations — talking about an infestation of psychic aliens — she seizes her chance for adventure with both hands.

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #1, written by Al Ewing and Rob Williams with art by Simon Fraser

Alice Obiefune has just lost her mother when the Doctor explodes into her life. But what does this grieving young woman have to do with the career of a 70s musician, an amnesiac alien, and a terrifying cosmic threat?

The issues will be released on 23 July.  

