The first rule of Baywatch, you do not talk about Baywatch…

John Cleese will reportedly star alongside Pamela Anderson and the original Baywatch cast in new spin-off movie

Monty Python star John Cleese is set to team up with the swimsuit-clad stars of Baywatch to create a brand new movie, The B-Team.

There’s just a couple of things. While the iconic red swimsuits are expected to return, as are stars David Hasselhoff (Mitch Buchannon) and Pamela Anderson (C.J Parker), the film can’t mention Baywatch, reports the Independent.

There are, of course, pesky rights issues. This is the world of movies however and they’ve found a way around it – something will smash, crash or generally explode to cover up the word if it’s needed to be uttered. “It becomes a running joke,” says British director Chris Cottam. The simple ones are the best, eh?

Cleese is going to appear as a yacht-based British villain hanging out in the Mediterranean. And the extra spin on the original beach-running flick is that the lifeguards may actually be working for the CIA.

Apparently during the eleven series of the TV show, which ran between 1989 and 2001, the stars joked that among all the international conferences they attended, they really could have been working undercover.

“The B-Team is an action comedy with some reality thrown in,” says Alexandra Paul, who will reprise the role of Stephanie Holden. “We play ourselves, so the audience might not know what is true-to-life and what is made up for the movie. And that is exactly what we want.

“Were we really agents for the US government during our heyday? The CIA has used famous people as spies before.”

It’s probably time for a blast of the theme, yeah…