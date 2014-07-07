Accessibility Links

Breaking Bad gets a sixty minute makeover…

US comedian Miles Allen brings the highs and lows of the hit TV drama to next month’s Edinburgh Fringe in just an hour

Not yet watched Breaking Bad and fancy a taster? Or have you seen it all and still not had your fill of all things Walt, Jesse and Skyler?

Then you might want to check out US comedian Miles Allen who has crammed all six series of the hit US drama import into just sixty minutes of theatre.

In his show, which will showcase at the Spiegeltent and the Stand comedy clubs during the August festival, he promises to dazzle his audience with renditions of the show’s main characters – Walter White, Jesse, Saul, Skyler, Hank, Walt Junior, Mike and Gus Fring.

Check out the clip below for a taste of his mimicry which has already seen him enjoy a sellout run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

