Football fans caught out lying about their World Cup knowledge

Jimmy Kimmel has been at it again, this time seeing if USA fans really have been paying attention to the World Cup

Remember when Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show took a camera to Coachella festival to see if supposed ‘avid’ music supporters would catch on when asked about fake bands? Well, he’s been at it again, this time with the World Cup.

Armed with a camera, Jimmy Kimmel’s team set out to ask fans of the USA soccer team what they thought of Landon Donovan’s performance so far.

Donovan was actually cut from the team before they launched their World Cup bid. Yet according to these fans, he’s bitten someone, scored a goal with his butt and has some rather funky purple hair…

