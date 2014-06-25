Wimbledon 2014: best matches to watch, Wednesday 25 June

Andy Murray (GBR)[3] v Blaz Rola (SLO) – 1st on No.1 Court

The British number one and defending champion continues his campaign against Slovakian world number 92 Blaz Rola. Murray comes into today’s second round match following an impressive, clinical display in his straight sets victory over scrambling Belgian David Goffin on Monday. Rola is still a relative newcomer, only joining the tour full-time last year – Wimbledon is only his third grass court tournament – but his height will do him plenty of favours out on No.1 Court today. Rola is a powerful opponent who will demand some dominant play from Murray if he’s to set up a likely third round clash against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Novak Djokovic (SRB)[1] v Radek Stepanek (CZE) – 3rd on Centre Court

Don’t be fooled by Stepanek’s lowly ranking. This will be no walk in the park for the top seed, provided the Czech plays the sort of tennis he’s proved he’s still capable of these past few weeks (he despatched Andy Murray in the third round of Queen’s earlier this month). Djokovic remains the strong favourite, showing no sign of his reported wrist niggle as he brushed aside Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev on Monday in his first grass court match of the year. He’ll be confident going into today’s match – he lead’s the pair’s head-to-head 10-1 – but Stepanek is a tricky customer and should never be underestimated.

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Tomas Berdych (CZE)[6] – 3rd on No.1 Court

Tomic took Berdych to four sets in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year. This rematch has the potential to be another battle between the number six seed and former Australian number one. Still recovering from hip surgery, the 21-year-old Tomic stands at 6ft 5 and his powerful serve is a biting weapon on grass. Berdych needed four sets to progress past his battling first round opponent Victor Hanescu – he’ll need plenty more firepower to put to bed Bernard Tomic.

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)[11] v Luke Saville (AUS) – 3rd on Centre Court

Another Australian Luke Saville is also in action today against man of the moment Grigor Dimitrov. Maria Sharapova’s Bulgarian other half had a perfect start to the grass court season, lifting the trophy at Queen’s last week, before sweeping past first round opponent American Ryan Harrison in straight sets. Saville – a qualifier who took four sets to battle past world number 56 Dominic Thiem – has defied the odds to book today’s clash and will be looking to continue his four match grass court winning streak. But 22-year-old Dimitrov will present an almighty obstacle, already tipped as tennis’s bright young star for his Federer-like style of play.

Vera Zvonareva (RUS) v Tara Moore (GBR) – 2nd on No.2 Court

Zvonareva, a former Wimbledon finalist, and wildcard entry Moore engaged in a hard-fought battle out on No.2 Court yesterday, delighting spectators before bad light forced them to halt play at 6-4 6-7. Their match resumes this afternoon with the British world number 250 hoping to continue the momentum that saw her steal the second set. Zvonareva has enjoyed good form in the past at The All England Club and certainly has the experience to rally later today out on No.2 Court but her eighteen months out of the game to recover from shoulder surgery has seen her ranking plummet to 566 and her performance yesterday reflected that. Could Moore become the fourth Briton to book a place in the second round? It’s possible…