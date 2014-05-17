Accessibility Links

Super League Magic Weekend – best live sport on TV today

Watch the final three games of Super League's Magic Weekend, including Warrington Wolves v St Helens, live on Sky Sports 1

Broadcast details: Super League Magic Weekend, from 12pm Sky Sports 1 

The final day of games live from Manchester City’s stadium kicks off from 12.30pm this afternoon.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats begin the day against Castleford Tigers, before Huddersfield Giants v Bradford Bulls and Warrington Wolves v St Helens. All the Super League teams are involved in this weekend’s showpiece event. Click the link above for more details.

