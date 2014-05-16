X-Men First Class, Enchanted, Eclipse – best films on TV tonight

X-Men First Class, 9pm – C4

Answering all questions about the early relationship between Professor Xavier (the superb James McAvoy) and Magneto (a top-notch Michael Fassbender) and the origins of their mutant factions, Kick-Ass co-writer/director Matthew Vaughn’s prequel is a terrific reboot of the arguably moribund Marvel series.

Beginning in Nazi Germany and ending with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, this grandiose globetrotting fantasy boasts plentiful action spectacle and effective character-based drama set in an age of civil unrest and Cold War paranoia.

Enchanted, 5.05pm – BBC1

After a disappointing third instalment of the Shrek franchise (known for poking fun at Disney), it seems the studio may have had the last laugh with this romantic fantasy. Amy Adams plays Giselle, who in the brief animated first segment is searching for her prince, and finds him in the form of Edward (James Marsden). But he has a wicked stepmother (Susan Sarandon) who has no intention of giving up her privileged place in the kingdom in favour of her future daughter-in-law, so (as animation gives way to live action) transports Giselle to a spot where there are no happy endings – New York, of course.

Eclipse, 6.40pm – Film4

There’s more teen angst with a twist in this lively third instalment of the hit Twilight series, and the pressure is mounting on moody Bella (Kristen Stewart) to make a fangs-or-fur choice between vampire boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf boyfriend Jacob (Taylor Lautner).

To the unbiased and non-teenage eye, Eclipse’s many romantic interludes could seem slushy and repetitive, but British director David Slade (30 Days of Night) balances the blend of action and romance far better than the directors of the two previous movies.

