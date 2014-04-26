Lena Dunham’s Girls adds two new characters

Desiree Akhavan and Peter Mark Kendall are set to play friends of Hannah's in the fourth series of the hit HBO dramedy

There will be a few new faces when Girls returns for its fourth series.

Lena Dunham’s hit HBO comedy drama has welcomed filmmaker Desiree Akhavan and newcomer Peter Mark Kendall to the cast.

Both newbies will reportedly play students on a writing course Hannah attends.

No further information on their roles has been revealed so far, but the end of series three saw Hannah receive an acceptance letter from the Iowa Writers Workshop, so the casting of these two new stars could be seen as conformation that Hannah is about to up sticks and leave the big city.

Much like Dunham, who writes and stars in Girls, Akhavan is an up and coming filmmaker already. She’s written and directed feature film Appropriate Behaviour and co-created and stars in wed series The Slope.

Girls follows twentysomethings Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna as they navigate and ups and downs of life in New York City.

