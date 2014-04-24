Meg Ryan to voice the Mother in How I Met Your Dad

The Sleepless in Seattle actress will voice an older version of Greta Gerwig's main character Sally in the HIMYM spin off sitcom

The final ever episode might not have aired over here yet, but it’s time to forget How I Met Your Mother. Because it’s all about How I Met Your Dad now.

And Meg Ryan – the Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail actress – is set to tell us the tale, as the voice of The Mother in CBS’s new HIMYM spinoff.

Just as Bob Saget supplied the voice of future Ted Mosby, Ryan will narrate the sitcom from the perspective of an older version of the comedy’s main character, Sally, who will be played by Greta Gerwig.

The 52-year-old actress will never been seen on the show – and will instead just be heard telling the story of how Sally met her children’s father.

How I Met Your Dad will follow a similar format to HIMYM, as Sally (Gerwig) and her friends, played by Drew Taver, Nick D’Agosto, Andrew Santino and Tiya Sircar, navigate New York life in their twenties.

The spinoff show, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, is generating a lot of buzz despite the fact that it is yet to be picked up for a full series.

The ninth and final season of HIMYM is currently airing on E4 on Thursdays at 8:30pm

