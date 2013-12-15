Coronation Street: Philip Lowrie axed as Dennis Tanner

Coronation Street’s Philip Lowrie – who plays Dennis Tanner in the ITV soap – is to leave next year.

Lowrie, a member of the original Corrie line-up from 1960, was reintroduced in 2011 after a 43-year absence. His character – the son of Street siren Elsie Tanner – became romantically involved with show stalwart Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and the pair married in 2012.

Viewers are currently seeing Dennis help revive the pop career of rocker Ritchie (Robin Askwith), a move that has not gone down well with Rita. However, it is now seems that there isn’t a long-term future for Dennis in Weatherfield: “Philip is shocked by the news. He didn’t see it coming at all, but he thinks the writers didn’t think his character was viable any more. He will be dearly missed by all the cast,” an insider told the Sunday Mirror.

A spokesperson for the soap confirmed: “Philip will be in Coronation Street until summer 2014 when the character of Dennis Tanner will leave Weatherfield as part of a big storyline for Rita and Dennis which starts to unfold in the new year. Dennis won’t be killed off and the door will be left open for a possible return.”