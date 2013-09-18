Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas

Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas

Fiery Portuguese pastry treats

imagenotavailable1

Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas

  • 50 minutes
  • Makes 20-24
  • EASY
Advertisement

PER SERVING 105 kcals, protein 2.7g, carbs 8.8g, fat 6.6g, sat fat 3.4g, fibre 0.6g, salt 0.3g

Ingredients

Method

  • rindless goat’s cheese 100g
  • jalapenos from a jar, chopped to make 1 tbsp
  • spring onions 4, finely chopped
  • sweetcorn 170g tin, drained
  • coriander chopped to make 2 tbsp
  • egg 1, beaten to glaze
  • DOUGH
  • plain flour 200g
  • baking powder 1/4 tsp
  • salt 1/2 tsp
  • butter 50g, chilled and diced
  • egg 1 yolk
  • white wine vinegar 1 tsp
Advertisement
  • 1.To make the dough put the flour, baking powder and salt in a food processor. Add the butter and lard and pulse to crumbs. Add the yolk and vinegar, pulse, then add 4-5 tbsp ice-cold water until the dough comes together.
  • 2.Wrap and chill for 30 minutes. Mix the filling ingredients and season. Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6. Roll out the dough on a floured surface and cut into rounds approx 8cm (use a cutter or glass).
  • 3.Put a tsp of filling in the centre of each circle. Brush the edges with a tiny bit of egg then fold over and crimp (like a pasty).
  • 4.Put on a non-stick baking sheet and brush with egg. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden.

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Slow-braised soy and five-spice beef

imagenotavailable1

Lemon sole with black olive tapenade and roasted vine tomatoes

imagenotavailable1

Pumpkin, mushroom and brown rice

imagenotavailable1

Courgette, lemon and mint pasta

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more