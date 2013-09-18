Mini goat’s cheese, jalapeno and sweetcorn empanadas
Fiery Portuguese pastry treats
50 minutes
Makes 20-24
EASY
PER SERVING 105 kcals, protein 2.7g, carbs 8.8g, fat 6.6g, sat fat 3.4g, fibre 0.6g, salt 0.3g
Ingredients
Method
- rindless goat’s cheese 100g
- jalapenos from a jar, chopped to make 1 tbsp
- spring onions 4, finely chopped
- sweetcorn 170g tin, drained
- coriander chopped to make 2 tbsp
- egg 1, beaten to glaze
- DOUGH
- plain flour 200g
- baking powder 1/4 tsp
- salt 1/2 tsp
- butter 50g, chilled and diced
- egg 1 yolk
- white wine vinegar 1 tsp
- 1.To make the dough put the flour, baking powder and salt in a food processor. Add the butter and lard and pulse to crumbs. Add the yolk and vinegar, pulse, then add 4-5 tbsp ice-cold water until the dough comes together.
- 2.Wrap and chill for 30 minutes. Mix the filling ingredients and season. Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6. Roll out the dough on a floured surface and cut into rounds approx 8cm (use a cutter or glass).
- 3.Put a tsp of filling in the centre of each circle. Brush the edges with a tiny bit of egg then fold over and crimp (like a pasty).
- 4.Put on a non-stick baking sheet and brush with egg. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden.