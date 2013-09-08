Benedict Cumberbatch set to bring history to life once again

The Sherlock actor is rumoured to be playing Amazon explorer Percy Fawcett, but this isn't the first time he's portrayed a famous face...

Benedict Cumberbatch is in talks to play Amazon explorer Percy Fawcett who back in 1925 braved the depths of the Brazilian jungle and discovered a mythical settlement known as The Lost City of Z. But when he went back to prove its existence, he vanished along with his son and travelling companion, never to be seen again. Their disappearance remains one of the greatest exploration mysteries of the 20th century, but this isn’t the first time Cumberbatch has brought real-life characters back to life on film…

Advertisement

Back in 2004, a baby-faced Cumberbatch portrayed world famous scientist Stephen Hawking in a BBC drama charting his early years at Cambridge University and his struggle against the onset of Motor Neurone Disease. Hawking got Cumbers’ career off to a cracking start, winning him a Bafta TV nomination for best actor. Here he is resting his eyes…

Continue onto 2007 and Cumberbatch cropped up as another famous figure, this time portraying Prime Minister William Pitt in biopic Amazing Grace. Telling the story of William Wilberforce and the fight against slavery, Cumberbatch does the impossible and pulls off this…

The Other Boleyn Girl may have championed the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Eric Bana on its posters, but hovering in the background as Mary Boleyn’s husband, William Carey, was none other than our very own Cumberbatch. Although with another drama comes another ridiculous costume…

2009’s Creation starred Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly and… Benedict Cumberbatch. The British film following Charles Darwin as he wrote his famous work The Origin of Species saw the Sherlock actor bring to life celebrated botanist Joseph Hooker – Darwin’s great friend and confidant and the founder of geographical botany. No, we’re not sure what that is either, but he did get to wear some rather fetching spectacles…

Cumberbatch the cinematic chameleon’s next famous face is pretty easy to guess from the below pic. Dressed in grubby overalls and posing alongside his iconic sunflowers, it’s Vincent Van Gogh, of course. Back in 2010, Cumbers took on the lead role in Van Gogh: Painted with Words – a docu-drama presented by Alan Yentob offering a complex portrait of the tragic artist.

Jump forward to the present and Cumberbatch has just premiered his latest film, The Fifth Estate, narrating the rise of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. His transformation into the bleach-haired Australian activist is uncanny, with his performance unanimously praised by critics. Judging by the below image, he certainly looks the part…

Nowadays Cumberbatch is hot property in Hollywood with a number of future project on the go. But staying true to form, one of his confirmed roles will see him play celebrated mathematician Alan Turing in The Imitation Game – the story of how Turing rose to fame as one of the foremost Engima codebreakers during World War II. Exciting stuff, indeed…

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement



