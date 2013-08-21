Accessibility Links

The Great British Bake Off – the Twitter reaction

As series four kicked of on BBC2 last night, the Twittersphere was awash with cake-inspired commentary

imagenotavailable1

The Bake Off is back. And as 6 million viewers sat down on our sofas to watch last night’s opening episode, thousands of us also took to Twitter to share our cake-based comments. Just shy of 80,000 tweets about the show were sent during the two-hour period around its 8pm transmission, with a peak of over 2,000 Tweets per minute, according to data from social media analysts SecondSync.

Of course, we know WE love it – but the Bake Off has its share of celebrity fans, too…

The former Ms Allen did not wish to be disturbed…

Nigella Lawson even broke her Twitter silence following the break up of her marriage to Tweet about the show. THAT is how important the Bake Off is, people.

We were all waiting for our first GBBO innuendo. And when it failed to materialise, we got a bit desperate…

We’re not sure all of those count…

But then, before we knew it, the knives were out and the bakers were getting bloody.

Bleeding fingers aside, the return of the Bake Off was nothing if not feel-good…

That is, until it was time for someone to go home. Poor Toby’s fate became clear a long time before the final decisions were made…

Not that it made it any easier when the floppy-haired charmer was sent home.

And Toby himself couldn’t help but issue an apology to distraught Twitter users:

Don’t say sorry, Toby. You’ll make us even sadder! Somebody pass the chocoalte sponge…

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC2

