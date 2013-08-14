Bill Nighy turned down Doctor Who starring role

Veteran British actor says he was offered the greatest part in the galaxy… but said no

Veteran British actor Bill Nighy says he was offered the role of the Doctor, but he turned it down because it “comes with too much baggage.”

However, the 63-year-old, who’s currently starring in About Time (yes, it’s another Richard Curtis film), would not confirm when the offer was made for fear of offending the Doctor Who star who actually got the job.

“I won’t tell you when because the rule is that you are not allowed to say you turned that job down because it’s disrespectful to whoever did it,” he told the Express.

“I will say that I was approached. But I didn’t want to be the Doctor. No disrespect to Doctor Who or anything, I just think that it comes with too much baggage.”

And to prove he really has nothing against the BBC’s flagship sci-fi show, Bill had some kind words reserved for the twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi:

“He’s a marvellous actor. He’ll be very good as the Doctor. He’ll bring a lot of wit and dry humour. He’s elegant and he looks great.”

Do you think Bill Nighy would have made a good Doctor? Vote now in the most important poll in space and time… today:

