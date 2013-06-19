Helena Bonham Carter attends Harry Potter exhibition

From the Chudley Cannons' Quidditch flyer to Bellatrix Lestrange's Wanted poster, see graphic designs from the fantasy films, which are now on display in London

The opening of The Graphic Art of Harry Potter exhibition took place last night at London’s Coningsby Gallery, and saw appearances from the film’s cast and crew, including Helena Bonham Carter who plays Bellatrix Lestrange in the movies and Helen McCrory, aka Narcissa Malfoy.



Other celebrities at the event included TV presenter Anneka Rice and Kula Shaker frontman Crispian Mills.

The exhibition, now open to the public, showcases graphic designs from the Harry Potter films by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, which are reproduced as limited edition art prints.

Prints include graphics from the Quidditch World Cup Poster, wizarding newspaper The Daily Prophet, the Electric Shock Shake practical joke sold at Fred and George Weasley’s shop in Diagon Alley and the bright designs from the Bang Bang Boggart Banger rocket from the Explosive Enterprises line by Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

“We were thrilled with the turnout last night, the gallery was packed with fans of all ages, which goes to show the enduring appeal of Harry Potter, both the books and the films,” said Miraphora Mina from MinaLima Studios, the company behind the Harry Potter designs.

“We’ve been given a fantastic opportunity to show the visual props we originally created on the film set and have now reproduced as collectible artworks. Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see around 70 original artworks as well as a display of our eclectic inspiration – from books to ephemera – the world of MinaLima Studios,” added Eduardo Lima from MinaLima Studios.

The exhibition runs between 9am and 6.00pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays, until June 28, at The Coningsby Gallery, 30 Tottenham Street, London W1T 4RJ.

