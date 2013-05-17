Beyoncé Knowles: I’m a goofball

The global music superstar thinks people take her a bit too seriously...

She’s one of the best selling solo artists of her generation, a global sex symbol and one half of a celebrity power couple… but one thing most of us wouldn’t associate Beyonce Knowles with being is a nerd.

However, it appears that the 31-year-old isn’t quite the polished media-friendly vision of confidence that we’re all led to believe she is.

“People take me a lot more seriously than I do,” she told ITV’s Daybreak.

“I’m aware of that so I have to be conscious of it but definitely I’m a goofball, I’m a goofball.”

Well, if the secret to selling 120m records and earning a trophy cabinet full of gongs is goofing around – bring on the goofing, we say.