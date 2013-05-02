JJ Abrams: Star Trek is more sophisticated than Star Wars

The director of Star Trek Into Darkness and the new Star Wars film has compared the two franchises, concluding that the two are "very, very different"

Star Trek Into Darkness director J. J. Abrams has said that Star Trek is more “sophisticated” than Star Wars, which he says has an “innocence and big heart.”

Self-confessed Star Wars fanatic Abrams, who has directed the last two Star Trek films, is also set to direct the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise, after Disney bought the rights from George Lucas last year.

Talking at a press conference for Star Trek Into Darkness, Abrams said: “When I was a kid and saw Star Wars for the first time it blew my mind and around the same time I had friends who were huge fans of Star Trek and I don’t know if I was smart enough to get it, or patient enough.”

“What I loved about Star Wars was the visceral energy of it, the clarity of it, the kind of innocence and big heart of it,” he went on. “Star Trek always felt a little bit more sophisticated and philosophical, debating moral dilemmas and things that were theoretically interesting, but for some reason I couldn’t get on board. It really took working with all these guys and actually working on Star Trek for me to fall in love with that.”

Asked whether the two franchises were at risk of overlapping, Abrams said: “It’s a completely different universe and it feels very, very different… I don’t feel that there’s much of an overlap of the two.”

Star Trek Into Darkness is in UK cinemas 9 May