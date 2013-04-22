Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: the Dark World – first look photos

See two new images from the upcoming Marvel superhero sequel

With the promotional blitz for Iron Man 3 almost over and done with, here’s the start of Disney’s next Marvel marketing campaign – two brand new images from Thor: The Dark World.

The follow-up to 2011’s Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor will see Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding demigod doing battle with an ancient race of Dark Elves led by the evil Malekith, played by former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

One of the new stills is pretty generic. It’s just Thor doing what he does best: looking mean and holding his 4.5 quadrillion-pound hammer Mjölnir:

But the other shows an uncharacteristically happy Thor and his earthly love interest Jane (Natalie Portman) looking like they’ve just popped over to Asgard for a holiday:

According to the official Thor: the Dark World twitter feed, there’ll be a teaser trailer released in two days’ time, so there’s not long to wait until you can see the long-haired superhero in action again.

Thor: the Dark World is slated to be released in the UK on 30 October. Here’s the film’s poster: