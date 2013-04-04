Tamsin Greig and Katherine Kelly cast in new ITV drama from the producers of Sherlock

Darren Boyd will also star in three-part series The Guilty, which like hit ITV drama Broadchurch, centres around the investigation into the murder of a young boy

New ITV drama The Guilty from the people behind BBC1’s Sherlock has announced the casting of Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge) and Darren Boyd (Spy).

Fresh from the success of David Tennant’s Broadchurch, the three-part drama will tell the story of DCI Maggie Brand (played by Greig) who investigates the disappearance of young boy Callum Reid. The action is split between the present day and the scene of a 2008 neighbourhood barbeque attended by Callum’s parents Claire and Daniel (Kelly and Boyd) where a relaxed summer’s day transforms into an ugly, violent scene between neighbours.

Amidst the chaos, their son Callum disappears in a case that remains unsolved until his body is discovered five years later buried just yards from his front door. DCI Brand – who had to withdraw from the original investigation following severe morning sickness – takes on the case with renewed vigour, determined to get to the bottom of Callum’s murder.

Coinciding with her son Sam starting school, Maggie must deal with her own feelings of loss whilst at the same time confronting the reality that her child is very different to his peers. Driven by her obsession to solve the five-year-old case, she leaves no stone unturned, risking her own happy family life with husband Jed (Game of Thrones’s Jamie Sives) in the process.

Written by Silk’s Debbie O’Malley and directed by Ed Bazalgette (Endeavour), The Guilty is being produced by Elaine Cameron and executive produced by Beryl Vertue, both from Hartswood films – the team behind the Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s detective drama. Filming on the The Guilty has already begun and will continue throughout April and May.