Matt Smith: “Epic” Doctor Who 50th anniversary story is “the biggest event in the show’s history”

"It's about celebrating everyone that’s been involved with it, all the wonderful actors that have taken part before me," says the star

Matt Smith has once again increased the hype ahead of the 50th anniversary episode of Doctor Who, calling it “the biggest event in the history of the show”, describing Steven Moffat as “one of the greatest science fiction writers around” – and even dropping some hints about former Doctors…

“I’ve read the first draft,” said Smith. “I think the whole of this season leads brilliantly up to what will be the biggest event in the history of the show. I say that with no hesitation, really. [Steven Moffat is] on top form and has delivered a thoroughly exciting, epic, vast science-fiction script. It’s really exciting.”

Shooting on the episode was originally slated to begin on Monday 18 March but has now been pushed back until April. Smith says he’s looking forward to filming a host of suprises and big Doctor Who moments scripted by showrunner Moffat.

“We start shooting that very soon, and there’ll be a lot of surprises coming your way, let me tell you. A lot,” said Smith. “It’s one of those scripts that you read and you go ‘Whoa, here we go… what’s he done? What has [Steven] done with it?’ You wouldn’t really want anyone else writing it, would you? He’s a proper fan, and, to my mind, one of the greatest science-fiction writers around.”

Rumours abound that some (or even all) of the Time Lord’s former incarnations will be involved in the episode. And while Smith didn’t drop any spoilers, he said the story would pay tribute to his predecessors. 

“It’s about celebrating everyone that’s been involved with it, all the wonderful actors that have taken part before me,” Smith told SFX.

“I feel in a very privileged position, having had people like David and Chris, Tom, Patrick, Jon, William Hartnell… great, great actors behind me…. It’s about all of us who got it here…”

