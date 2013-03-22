Veronica Mars movie plot details revealed by creator Rob Thomas

Cinemagoers will catch up with Victoria after she's finished law school, started dating and seemingly given up being a private investigator

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas has revealed a welter of new plot details about the TV series’ upcoming big screen adaptation, including the fact that Veronica, who’ll be played by Kristen Bell, is going to be “dating someone” at the start of the film.

Sadly, Thomas wouldn’t say whether Veronica’s love interest will be a new or returning character, but he told TV Line that it won’t be her ex Logan, who “she hasn’t seen in nine years.”

Thomas also gave a brief account of what Veronica’s been up to in the six years since the last series of the TV show was aired, revealing that she transferred away from Hearst College after a year and finished up her degree at Stanford before going on to Columbia Law School.

“She’s certainly been back to Neptune from time to time to see her dad and Mac and Wallace, but she hasn’t worked a PI case since the last one we all saw in the final episode of Season 3,” said Thomas, adding that Veronica “ruined her dad’s chance for re-election and she decided that that path had caused too much chaos in her life.”

Other titbits include the facts that Veronica’s dog Backup and best friend Lilly won’t appear in the film because they’re both dead, that the father-daughter relationship between Veronica and Keith will be a “big theme” in the movie, and that Thomas is hoping to secure a PG-13 rating for Veronica Mars in the States.

The film will also avoid referencing Veronica’s old cases. “I want to avoid getting deep into the Veronica Mars mythology,” explained Thomas. “We’re not going to get into Veronica’s backlog of cases. I want to make the movie accessible for people who haven’t watched Veronica Mars before.”

And, happily for fans, Veronica will not die in the new film. “Veronica will survive the movie,” Thomas said. “I can’t promise anyone else does though. But there will be an opportunity for Veronica do to her thing again.”

The Veronica Mars movie, which follows up the US TV series about a college student-turned-private investigator that ran from 2004-2007, made headlines earlier this month after fans contributed over $3m to the project via Kickstarter in a matter of days.

The Veronica Mars movie, which follows up the US TV series about a college student-turned-private investigator that ran from 2004-2007, made headlines earlier this month after fans contributed over $3m to the project via Kickstarter in a matter of days.