Ben Stiller’s magician Tony Wonder to return in new series of Arrested Development

The illusionist rival to George Oscar Bluth Jr will be involved when the US comedy series is resurrected by Netflix in May

He’s been baked into a giant sandwich, appeared as if from nowhere (from a dumb waiter) and plucked items such as still-warm bread and Subway Sub Club cards from thin air, but for his next trick illusionist Tony Wonder will rematerialise on the new series of Arrested Development.

Advertisement

The character, played by Ben Stiller, is a rival to magician George Oscar Bluth Jr (GOB) and appeared in season two and three of the US comedy about the dysfunctional, once-wealthy clan. Plot details are yet to be released, but with the new series focusing on a different character in each episode, it seems likely Stiller will be involved in one centred around GOB (Will Arnett).

Stiller is the latest guest star confirmed (Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogan were announced earlier this month) for the new fourth run of Arrested Development ,which is being resurrected by on-demand streaming service Netflix seven years after it was cancelled by the Fox network.

Advertisement

Season four lands on Netflix in May, with the 14-part series available to watch all at once.