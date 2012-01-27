Muppets’ Kermit the frog: Oscars judges are “species-ist”

Muppet stars Kermit and Miss Piggy field questions at the London press conference for their new movie

Kermit the frog has branded judges at the Academy awards “species-ist” for failing to recognise non-humans in the Oscars shortlist.

Kermit’s remark came at a London press conference for his latest film, The Muppets, which is set to open in cinemas around the UK on 10 February. Co-star Miss Piggy, who in true diva-ish style kept journalists waiting 45 minutes, added that performers such as herself needed to be respected “as actors, as artists and as talent”.

The pair were also asked about a recent comment made by Fox News’s Eric Bolling who claimed that the new movie promoted a dangerous liberal agenda thanks to its depiction of a bad-guy oilman Tex Richman, played by Chris Cooper.

“If we had a problem with oil companies, why would we have spent the entire film driving around in a gas-guzzling Rolls-Royce?” responded Kermit.

Miss Piggy, in typically forthright fashion, said: “It’s almost as laughable as accusing Fox News of being, you know, news.”

The assembled members of the press at the Mayfair Hotel were told not to stray into personal matters as regards the private life of the Muppets’ golden couple, although when asked for the secret of their long-standing relationship, Kermit had a ready reply: “compliance”.http://www.youtube.com/v/Y8YhED4IgQA