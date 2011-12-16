British Comedy Awards nominees

Ahead of the big show, see which funny men and women are up for gongs and vote for your favourite

The British Comedy Awards air live tonight on Channel 4, hosted by Jonathan Ross at London’s Fountain Studios.

The cream of British comedy will assemble to find out who’s triumphed across 11 categories and who will be crowned the King or Queen of Comedy 2011 in an award voted for by the public.

Last year’s winner, Miranda Hart, is nominated again, alongside Jo Brand, Sarah Millican, David Mitchell, Graham Norton and Jack Whitehall.

Mitchell and Hart also go head to head in the best sitcom category, having starred in Peep Show and Miranda respectively. Robert Popper’s new series, Friday Night Dinner, about a weekly family gathering, and Twenty Twelve, a mockumentary following the staging of the London Olympics, are also nominated.

Friday Night Dinner and Twenty Twelve both feature in the best new British TV comedy category, along with university-based comedy Fresh Meat, starring Jack Whitehall, and Spy, featuring Darren Boyd as an inept secret agent.

Fresh Meat also appears among the best comedy drama nominees, along with Comic Strip Presents: The Hunt for Tony Blair, Misfits and Psychoville.

Still in the middle of its run, Charlie Brooker’s satirical series, Black Mirror, misses out on a nomination, but Brooker himself appears in the best male TV comic and best comedy entertainment personality categories.

Meanwhile, children’s show Horrible Histories gets a nod, competing with Come Fly with Me, The One Ronnie and This Is Jinsy for best sketch show.

See below for the full list of categories and nominees and vote for your King or Queen of comedy in our just-for-fun poll.





King or Queen of Comedy 2011

David Mitchell

Graham Norton

Jack Whitehall

Jo Brand

Miranda Hart

Sarah Millican

Best comedy panel show

Celebrity Juice

Have I Got News for You

Shooting Stars

Would I Lie to You

Best comedy entertainment programme

Alan Carr: Chatty Man

An Idiot Abroad

Harry Hill’s TV Burp

Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle

Best sketch show

Come Fly with Me

Horrible Histories

The One Ronnie

This Is Jinsy

Best sitcom

Friday Night Dinner

Miranda

Peep Show

Twenty Twelve

Best comedy drama

Comic Strip Presents: The Hunt for Tony Blair

Fresh Meat

Misfits

Psychoville

Best new British TV comedy

Fresh Meat

Friday Night Dinner

Spy

Twenty Twelve

Best male TV comic

Charlie Brooker

Harry Hill

Rob Brydon

Stewart Lee

Best female TV comic

Jo Brand

Miranda Hart

Sarah Millican

Victoria Wood

Best comedy entertainment personality

Alan Carr

Charlie Brooker

Graham Norton

Harry Hill

Best comedy breakthrough artist

Dan Skinner

Greg Davies

Micky Flanagan

Tom Rosenthal

Best TV comedy actor

Darren Boyd

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Dennis

Jack Whitehall

Best TV comedy actress

Claire Skinner

Dawn French

Miranda Hart

Tamsin Greig

British Comedy Awards are tonight at 9pm on Channel 4