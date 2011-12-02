Michelle Obama reads The Night before Christmas to The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog

Yes, you read that correctly - and here's the video to prove it

No, it’s not a cheese dream, this actually happened. Following the switching on of the US National Christmas Tree lights by President Barack Obama at the Whitehouse, his wife Michelle sat down to read a classic yuletide tale in front of a crowd of onlookers – and one complete Muppet.

If you only watch one heart-warming politico-puppet Christmas video today, make it this one.