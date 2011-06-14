Can Pippa Middleton break America?

Following a nod from Glee, what other TV formats could launch a stateside TV career for Kate's sister?

The people’s Rear of the Year, Pippa Middleton, is already a star over here, and it seems the Duchess of Cambridge’s perky maid of honour could be about to take the United States by storm, too.

Evidence that the English rose is becoming part of the American zeitgeist emerged last night as the series two finale of high school musical drama Glee aired on E4.

In the episode, entitled New York, Kurt and Sam are discussing their plans for the school vacation.

Kurt says: “I’m spending my summer composing Pip, Pip, Hooray!, the Broadway musical about Pippa Middleton.”

Sam replies: “I have no idea who that is but it sounds totally awesome!”

And it seems Glee’s producers agree – they’re reportedly considering an episode dedicated entirely to Pippa.

Of course, the American public is involved in an enduring love affair with British royalty, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding only serving to reignite that smouldering passion. President Obama’s recent visit to Britain, during which he met the couple, has further cemented relations.

So with Kate’s new status arguably placing her on a pedestal too high, perhaps her regal – if not quite royal – sister could be the accessible face of the British aristocracy America craves. But if Pippa is to consolidate her position, she must strike quickly…

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, launched her latest foray into US TV this week, in the form of six-part Oprah Winfrey-backed reality show Finding Sarah, and with series three of Glee some way off, Pippa needs an outlet for her talents now.

That being the case, we wondered what new television formats might help her to break into the American mainstream. Here are a few ideas…

The X Factor USA

Hailing from the home counties, Pippa won’t need elocution lessons to make herself understood in America, and she already has a higher profile there than Cheryl Cole. With all four judging slots now filled, perhaps Pippa could take on a presenting role alongside Steve Jones.

Rear Window

Pippa stars in a new mini-series, loosely based on the Hitchcock classic, about a wheelchair-using photographer who falls in love with the woman living in the apartment opposite him, having only ever seen her from behind.

Bucklebury Finn

Pippa’s home town of Bucklebury, West Berkshire, is a far cry from Mississippi, the home of Mark Twain’s most famous literary creations. So what better way for Pippa to get to know America, and for America to get to know her, than by re-creating Huckleberry Finn’s epic raft trip down the Great River, in this 12-part documentary?

Party Wars USA/Four Weddings USA

Pippa’s background as a party planner makes her ideally suited to hosting an American spin-off of Sky Living’s Come Dine with Me-but-with-parties. Add to that her experience as a maid of honour, and she’s tailor-made for an American spin-off of Sky Living’s Come Dine with Me-but-with-parties-but-with-weddings.

The Bachelorette

Following Pippa’s split from boyfriend Alex Loudon, this is the perfect opportunity to find out what America has to offer in the way of eligible men fit for a sister of a wife of a king-in-waiting. This US format will see a whole host of young hunks attempting to woo Pippa, and perhaps win the hand of their very own princess* (*may not be actual princess).

P-Middy’s Pip-Hop Heroes

Ever since Mohamed Al Fayed whetted our appetites with his breathtaking performance on The Ali G Show, the world has been crying out for someone else loosely related to the royal family to turn rapper. And since America is the home of hip-hop, and P-Middy already has her rapper name “in full effect”, clearly she is destined to tour the US from east coast to west, entourage and film crew in tow, to “rock the mic” alongside some of the country’s greatest hip-hop legends. Tenuous? How dare you!