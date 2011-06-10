Alan Titchmarsh v Monty Don

Alan Titchmarsh: Pursued a career in gardening journalism; has since written over 40 gardening books and 7 fiction novels.





Monty Don: Had Observer column and has published 15 gardening books. Now writes with his wife Sarah.

Favourite Flora…



Alan Titchmarsh: It’s a tree, not a plant, but his absolute garden favourite is the Egremont Russet apple tree.

Monty Don: Favours the “gentle charm and beauty” of the humble springtime primrose.

Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Garden begins on Friday at 8:00pm on ITV1, Monty Don can be seen in Gardeners’ World on Friday at 8.30pm on BBC2