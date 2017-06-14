Who’s in control of your cash?

By Paul Lewis

If you agree on the phone or online to pay a firm using a credit or debit card, you will often be authorising a Continuous Payment Authority or CPA. When you do that you give the firm the right to

take any amount from your account whenever it chooses to do so. It is a huge power to give – especially to a company you do not know very well, which may be based abroad.

CPA on a credit card will appear on your statement like any other payment. If you authorise the CPA on your debit card, the money will be taken directly from your bank account.

Some firms will ask for your card number for a free trial – of a gym, a magazine, or a service – without making it completely clear that you are in fact authorising a regular subscription. If you do not specifically cancel the subscription then you will find yourself with a regular commitment.

That technique is turned into an out-and-out scam by some foreign firms that charge a low starting fee for health foods or perfumes and then commit you to an expensive monthly subscription. Always check your statement carefully and question any entries you do not recognise. It can seem very difficult to cancel these CPAs and the firms may well insist you have a contract to continue paying.

However, you do have an absolute right to stop a CPA with your bank or credit card provider. Once you say you do not authorise any further payments, it must obey that instruction.

If it makes another payment after you have cancelled then it has to refund you. Of course, the supplier may still argue about whether you owe them money. Be firm. If you authorise a CPA on your debit card, make sure you have enough money to pay it when it falls due. Items normally paid on a certain date may be taken a bit early or a bit late to fit in with weekends or public holidays. If you go overdrawn because of a CPA, or if a payment bounces, it will be expensive.