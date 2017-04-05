Tighten your belts

By Paul Lewis

Millions of people who rely on state benefits for some or all of their income, or to help pay their rent or council tax, will get no help with inflation this year. Prices are currently rising by 2.3% a year – and forecast to be increasing 2.7% by Christmas – but most benefits paid to people of working age will not rise this April as they normally do.

The Government decided that, for four years from April 2016, benefits paid to working-age people would be frozen. They include Jobseeker’s Allowance and the main rate of Employment and Support Allowance, both about £73.10 a week. Tax credits, universal credit, income support and child benefit are also frozen, as are housing benefit and council tax support for those under women’s state pension age – currently around 63¾.

Benefits paid to people because of disability or to carers will rise by just 1%, which was the rate of inflation last September. That follows no increase in 2016 because inflation was zero. For most of these benefits the increase this month will be between 55p and 80p a week. Statutory Sick Pay, Maternity Pay and Al lowanc e , and bereavement benefits already in payment will also rise by 1%, between 90p and £1.40 a week.

Those over state pension age are luckier. The basic state pension itself will rise by £3 to £122.30 – a 2.5% increase, but other parts of the state pension including Serps and extra pension for deferring a claim will increase by just 1%. The new state pension, for men born 6 April 1951 and later and women born 6 April 1953 and later, will go up by 2.5% which is a £3.90 rise taking it to £159.55 for those who get the full amount.

Younger people will also be affected by cuts in means-tested benefits. From this month, tax credits and universal credit will no longer be paid for more than two children. Current claimants will not have their benefit cut, but no extra will be paid for babies born from 6 April if they’re a third or subsequent child. New claimants will only be paid for the first two children. There are exceptions for multiple births and rape victims.

Extra payments worth £545 a year given for a first child will not be paid to new claimants from 6 April. Most new claimants of Employment and Support Allowance will get £29.05 less per week than was paid before April.